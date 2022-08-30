Telangana State Collegiate Education and Technical Education Department Signs MoU with Intercell

Hyderabad: Telangana State Collegiate Education and Technical Education Department has always strived to create better career growth opportunities for students in the State of Telangana.

It continues to make significant strides and has now collaborated with Intercell, the World’s 1st AI & SaaS-based platform for online mentoring. An MOU with Intercell and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCETS), a department created by Govt of Telangana to create employable manpower has been signed.

• Students will seek guidance/career counselling from the Experts in their respective fields on the Intercell platform

• CCETS will provide required assistance and support in implementing the Mentoring System in identified Government Degree Colleges in the State

• Intercell Virtual Mentor Network provides a structured platform for Students and Young Professionals to connect with Mentors Globally

• The MOU shall be valid for a period of three years

Shri Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner, Collegiate Education & Technical Education, Govt of Telangana, Govt of Telangana representative said, “The Telangana State government has pioneered multiple career development initiatives to create employability amongst students. This partnership with Intercell will help further strengthen our goal of building a better future for the students of our State”.



Arunabh Varma, Founder & CEO, Intercell, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with Telangana State Collegiate Education and Telangana Education Department, Govt of Telangana. We look forward to helping the students of Govt. Degree colleges in Telangana in their career growth. With our platform, students will have access to the best career mentors across different fields, who will be available to guide them to career success.”

