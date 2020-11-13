Telangana Cabinet Meeting Today

HYDERABAD: A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet is going to be held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister of state, K Chandrasekhar Rao. There is a possibility that the cabinet may discuss on the the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, finace issues against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, paddy purchase in the state, etc.

An official release said that, "The state cabinet meeting will be held at 4 PM on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan."

According to the latest reports the overall loss in revenue to the state in 2020-21 due to the impact of coronavirus would be to the tune of Rs 52,750 crore in 2020-21. Telangana state finance officials disscussed with CM KCR and the officials suggested that it is necessary to make changes and amendments to the state budget for 2020-21 in view of the sharp decrease in revenues.

An official release had said that, "The officials had explained KCR about the fall in revenues and also the considerable decrease of the state's share in Central taxes. Since there will be a shortfall of Rs 52,750 crore in the state's overall income." The Chief Minister of the state instructed the officials to fix priorities and prepare financial management plan accordingly.