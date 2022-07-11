Telangana Stands at Sixth Position With Highest Number of Active Covid-19 Infections

With the steady rise in the daily infection of Covid-19 cases, Telangana stands at sixth position in terms of the active caseload in the country.

Till Sunday, with 5,189 active caseloads, the Telangana state stood at the sixth place after Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka in the order of highest number of cases.

Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao said “Though the severity of symptoms (of Covid-19) was fewer in people with comorbidities.”

“We are getting Covid-19 related patients admissions. These people may exhibit more complications, especially if they are reinfected or caught the infection after the precaution dose,” he added.

Symptoms this time include sore throat, dry cough, body pains and fever.

“People moving in groups and attending social gatherings, if infected, are facing these kinds of symptoms, and in 5-10% cases, they experience loose motions also” Dr Vinay Sekhar, head, department of general medicine, Gandhi Hospital, said.

“Doctors have also observed that among the current cases being reported, 50% of them were of either reinfection or breakthrough infections, while the rest were never declared positive earlier.”

“Along with people with comorbidities, those who tested positive should also be careful, and those who have completed their precaution dose much earlier should also be careful," Dr Vinay Sekhar added.

Rakesh Misra, who earlier headed the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), said “the virus will now try its best to break the immunity cover given by vaccines, so it is in the hands of the people to see that there is no fresh variant.”

As of Sunday, Kerala recorded the highest number of cases- 28,571, followed by West Bengal – 21,159, Maharashtra with 18,672, Tamil Nadu with 18,842 and Karnataka with 6,693 cases.

