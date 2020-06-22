Telangana SSC Students Grades Released Online

HYDERABAD: As announced before, the Telangana government uploaded details of grades granted to all the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students who were recently promoted without examinations due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. The details of grades have been made accessible online from 3 pm on Monday.

The state government, which announced the cancellation of the 10th class examinations, has recently decided to promote all the students in the state to the next class without examinations. The government felt that it would be unwieldy to conduct the examinations at a time when the COVID-19 cases continue to rise everyday. The government also found it unviable to coordinate all the departments, staff and teachers to hold the examinations and more importantly heeded to the concerns by the parent community that students venturing out for examinations could turn out to be disastrous.

Having decided to cancel the examinations, the state government then announced that all the students would be granted grades based on their performance in internals. Announcing the release of data on grades through a press note on Monday, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy informed that the details could be accessed on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in

In all, 5,34,903 students who enrolled themselves for the SSC or 10th Class examinations have been allotted grades, the minister said. She said that students can obtain their pass memos from the principals of their respective schools. Any discrepancies found in pass memos would be corrected if they are referred to the SSC board through the school principals, she added.