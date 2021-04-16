Telangana: SSC Students To Be Promoted Without Exams, Intermediate 2nd Year Postponed

Following the CBSE's decision, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and the Secondary School Certification (SSC) board have canceled the class 10th board exams and promote the first year Intermediate examinations for 2021, keeping in mind the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State. However, it has decided to postpone the examinations for the second year intermediate students and a decision about the future recourse would be taken after June.

The SSC exams 2021 were scheduled to begin on May 17th to 28th, and the second-year intermediate examinations were proposed to be held between May 1 and May 19.

However, the Telangana State government has decided that it will promote all the intermediate first-year students without any examination, and intermediate second-year students with backlogs will be given minimum pass marks for the backlog subjects. 1.92 lakh students who failed in the first year examinations in various subjects will benefit from this.

As per the changes in the award of marks, the government has decided to remove the 25 percent weightage of Intermediate marks being considered for ranks in engineering and medical and agriculture allied courses through EAMCET.

TSBIE Secretary, Syed Omer Jaleel said that the issue was reviewed thoroughly by the State government. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after a review meeting.

The review meeting was chaired by the State Education Minister P Sabita Indira Reddy along with other education department officials,.

Another review meeting in the first week of June will be held to decide about the future dates of the Intermediate second-year examinations. The officials said they will give a 15-day notice before the start of the examinations.

They have also informed that the results of class 10 students will be prepared based on the objective criteria to be developed by the Secondary School Certification (SSC) Board, at a later date. Any candidate not satisfied with the marks allotted will be allowed to sit in the examination, which will be held as and when the conditions are conducive, the Special Chief Secretary TSBIE, Chitra Ramachandran said.

Following this decision, the 4.60 lakh 10th class students will heave a sigh of relief. Last year too, the Telangana Chief Minister took a similar decision to cancel the SSC Board examinations and declared all the students passed.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 14th had been canceled the class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th exams after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the education minister and other officials to decide on the matter.

Over ten states have postponed or canceled their state board exams. The states include Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Jammu-Kashmir.