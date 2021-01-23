Telangana SSC Exams Time Table 2021: Check Full Details Here

The Telangana School Education Department on Saturday announced that 10th class examinations will be conducted between May 17 and May 26th. The schools for Classes IX and X in Telangana will start from February 1 and are likely to have 89 working days in the academic year 2020-21. The last working day will be on May 26. The summer vacation for the students may start from May 27th to June 13th.

The first Formative Assessment (FA1) will be completed by March 15 and the second will be by April 15. The summative assessment is planned from May 7 to 13.

The education department made it clear that attendance is not mandatory. The online classes have started from September 1, 2002. So, from September 1, 2020 to January 30,2021, it will be 115 working days and now 89 more days to add. Online classes for class X and IX will be from 10 am to 11 am and 4pm to 5pm respectively. The physical classes will be from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm whereas in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the timings are from 8.45 am to 4 pm.

