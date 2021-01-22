Telangana SSC Exams Dates Released: Read On To Find Out More!

Telangana: Alert for tenth-grade students of Telangana. The Telangana School Education Department has finalized the academic schedule. The examinations will be held from May 17 this year. SSC exams are scheduled to be held from May 17th to 26th. Due to Covid-19, instead of 11 subjects of question papers, this time the examinations will be conducted with only 6 subjects of question papers.

As the direct education teaching for 9th and 10th classes will start from February 1, the Telangana government has sent the proposed calendar with the schedule for working days, teaching, examinations, etc. for approval. It seems likely that the government will seal the deal in a day or two.

However, the academic schedule has been finalized only for the 9th and 10th classes. The rest of the grade class schedule was not mentioned. Will they conduct direct instruction of education for the other respective classes or not are yet to be seen.

If direct teaching is not available for classes 1 to 8, the teaching might continue online/digitally. Students are more likely to be promoted to upper grades without any exams. However, the authorities are considering the possibility of starting direct teaching for classes 6, 7, and 8 after February. The government has yet to make the final decision on all these issues.