Telangana SSC Exams 2022: Last Day to Pay 10th Exam Fee Extended

Good News for the students who failed to pay the exam fee due to some issues. The Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday extended the due dates for paying exam fees under the tatkal scheme for regular and private candidates for the SSC Public Examinations. The last date to pay the fee for SSC, OSSC, and SSC vocational course exams with a late fee of Rs.1,000 is April 20. The SSC exams are going to be held in the month of May. If any students fail to pay the exam fee, then they will not be eligible to write the exam. Director of Government Exams, Krishna Rao said that the due dates will not be extended under any circumstances.

The private candidates and those who have failed and want to appear for the SSC exams should utilise this opportunity and appear for the exam by paying the fees according to the rules.

Telangana SSC Exams 2022 will be conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. SSC exams will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM for all subjects and papers. The SSC Vocational Courses papers will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Here is the full timetable.

May 23, 2022 (Date) First Language paper (Group - A) (Subject)

First Language paper 1 (Composite Course)

First Language paper 2 (Composite Course)

May 24, 2022 Second Language

May 25, 2022 Third Language (English)

May 26, 2022 Mathematics

May 27, 2022 General Science Paper (Physical Science)

General Science Paper (Biological Science)

May 28, 2022 Social Studies

May 30, 2022 OSSC Main Language Paper 1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 31, 2022 OSSC Main Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

June 1, 2022 SSC Vocational Courses (Theory)

