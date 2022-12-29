Telangana SSC Exam TimeTable 2023 Released: Check Here

Education Minister of Telangana Sabitha Indra Reddy has released the Telangana State SSC Class 10 timetable 2023. TS SSC Exams 2023 are scheduled to begin on April 4, and the last date of the exam for the main subjects is April 11. Students can check the subject-wise exam date of TS SSC exams 2023 here.

First Language/ First Langauge with Composite Issue April 3, 2023

Hindi April 3, 2023

English April 4, 2023

Mathematics April 6, 2023

Mathematics April 8, 2023

Science (Biology and Physics ) April 10, 2023

Social Studies April 11, 2023

