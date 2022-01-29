Telangana SSC Exam Fee Payment Date

The Directorate of Government Examinations revised the fee payment dates for the SSC public exam, which is scheduled to take place in April/May 2022, on Friday. According to the updated dates, students can pay the price without any late fee until February 14. With an Rs. 50 late fee until February 24. The charge can be paid until March 4 with Rs. 200 late fee.

They have until March 14 to pay the charge, with a late fee of Rs. 500. Under no circumstances will the deadline for submitting the examination fee be extended. The revised dates apply to regular and private applicants who have already failed the SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations in April/May-2022. The date for paying the inter-exam fee has been revised.

Inter students can pay their fees without any late fee until February 4th, w With an Rs. 200 late fee until February 10. The fee can be paid until February 17 with a Rs. 1000 late fee. They have until February 24 to pay the fee, with a late fee of Rs. 2000. The revised dates apply to regular students in their first and second years of inter, failed candidates, and private candidates. Students who want to improve their intermediate first-year results can also take the test.