HYDERABAD: The Telangana government which had already cancelled the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations across the state, has now issued an order formally promoting all the SSC students for the academic year 2019-20 based on the grades in view of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Special Secretary-General of Education Chitra Ramchandran issued the GO regarding the same on Wednesday. The SSC board will now allot the grades, grade points to each subject and will announce a total grade point average (GPA) of their internal marks.

As per this order, all the SSC students studying under various managements are promoted based only on their internal assessment marks. The internal marks, taken out from four assessment tests, will be increased from 20 per cent to 100 per cent marks and accordingly the students will be given a grade based on these marks.

After the Telangana government announced the cancellation of examinations, all the schools have uploaded internal assessment marks on the Directorate of Government Examinations website, as per the government orders.

Now the state SSC board will declare the grading points for the SSC students. However, the state government has already instructed the Commissioner of School Education and Director of Government Examinations to prepare a plan of action for arriving at and declaring the grading points and results.

Of the 5,34,903 who applied for the Intermediate examinations, up to 25,000 were private students. A top official said that they would take appropriate decision on grading them.

The SSC examinations, which began on March 19 were to be postponed from March 23 following a high court order in view of the nationwide lockdown enforced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The students by then had appeared for three papers of two languages. The High Court, on June 6, granted permission to the government to conduct the SSC exams in the entire state except in within the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) limits and Ranga Reddy, that have high number of containment zones.

But forseeing the practical difficulties in conducting the examinations in two different stages, the state government has eventually postponed the exams. Later, at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on June 8, the state government decided to cancel the examinations and promote the students straight away based on their grades.