Telangana SSC 2022 Exam Dates Out, Check Here for Details
As previously reported, this year's SSC Public Exams will have six papers as opposed to the usual eleven. Even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule, the SSC Public Exams, May 2022, will be held strictly according to the timetable.
Check out the timetable:
|
Date and Day
|
Subject and Paper
|
11-05- 2022 (Wednesday)
|
First Language Paper (Group-A)
|
12-05-2022
|
Second Language
|
13-05-2022
|
Third Language
|
14-05-2022
|
Mathematics
|
16-05-2022
|
General Science Paper (Physical Science) and (Biological Science)
|
17-05-2022
|
Social Studies
|
18-05-2022
|
OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic)
|
19-05-2022
|
OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic)
|
20-05-2022
|
SSC Vocational Course (Theory)