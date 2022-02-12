Telangana SSC 2022 Exam Dates Out, Check Here for Details

Feb 12, 2022, 19:25 IST
- Sakshi Post
Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Friday revealed the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021-22. The examinations will be held from March 11, 2022 to May 20, 2022. The examination will take place in the morning session between 9.30 a.m. and 12.45 p.m.

As previously reported, this year's SSC Public Exams will have six papers as opposed to the usual eleven. Even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule, the SSC Public Exams, May 2022, will be held strictly according to the timetable.

 
The objective paper (part-B) in all topics must be completed in the last half hour.

Check out the timetable:

Date and Day

 Subject and Paper

11-05- 2022 (Wednesday)

First Language Paper (Group-A)
First Language Paper-I (Composite course)
First Language Paper-II (Composite course)

12-05-2022
Thursday

Second Language

13-05-2022
Friday

Third Language

14-05-2022
Saturday

Mathematics

16-05-2022
Monday

General Science Paper (Physical Science) and (Biological Science)

17-05-2022
Tuesday

Social Studies

18-05-2022
Wednesday

OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic)

19-05-2022
Thursday

OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic)

20-05-2022
Friday

SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Read More:

Tags: 
Telangana SSC Exam
Telangana SSC exam timetable 2022
Advertisement
Back to Top