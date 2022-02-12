Telangana SSC 2022 Exam Dates Out, Check Here for Details

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education on Friday revealed the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams for the academic year 2021-22. The examinations will be held from March 11, 2022 to May 20, 2022. The examination will take place in the morning session between 9.30 a.m. and 12.45 p.m.

As previously reported, this year's SSC Public Exams will have six papers as opposed to the usual eleven. Even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule, the SSC Public Exams, May 2022, will be held strictly according to the timetable.