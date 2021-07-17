Telangana: Srinivas Goud, Talasani Yadav Conduct Review Meeting On Job Vacancies

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials to get the complete information and data on the vacancies by preparing a full report. KCR directed the authorities to start the process of filling the vacant posts in various government departments immediately.

Minister for Excise & Prohibition, Sports & Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Archeology. He held a high-level review meeting with Tourism, Culture & Sports Departments Officials at Minister Chamber in Ravindra Bharathi on Friday and said that very soon the vacant posts are going to be filled.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav hailed the decision taken by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the filling of vacancies in all the departments.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted a high-level review meeting with Animal Husbandry Secretary Anita Rajendra, Fisheries Commissioner Lachiram Bhukia, Sheep and Goat Development Federation MD Ramchander, Animal Husbandry Director Lakshmareddy, and others at his office in Masab Tank. Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said that in a recent cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister had directed the officials of all the departments to identify the vacancies in all the government departments and asked to begin the process of recruitment to fill up 50,000 vacancies in different government departments immediately.

He said that all the officials should coordinate with each other and submit the details of the vacancies in the livestock and fisheries departments. He said that they should submit a comprehensive report that includes contract and outsourcing staff as well. Talasani directed the officials to prepare the reports keeping in view of the newly formed districts and zones. He said that if they submit the report then he would look into it and would submit it to the government. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the government would take steps to fill the vacant posts.