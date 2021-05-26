Telangana Sports Minister Promises Vaccination For Sportsperson, Shuttlers Heading To Olympics

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud paid a visit to the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Gachibowli on Tuesday. He spoke to Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth, Doubles specialists Satwiksairaj Rankiredddy and Chirag Shetty who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics under the supervision of Chief Coach P Gopichand, as well as other athletes who are training at the academy.

The Minister directed the officials of the Sports Authority of Telangana State to prepare a list of sportsperson and set up a vaccination program for them at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. The Sports Minister also clarified that the vaccination program will be carried out in sports centres in the districts as well.

Satwiksairaj Rankiredddy (20), who qualified for the men’s doubles with Chirag Shetty for the Tokyo Olympics, has sought the help of a sports psychologist as part of his preparation, to which the Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell approved Satwik’s request. Meanwhile, Indian shuttlers, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are set to miss out on their last Tokyo Olympics 2021 qualification event. So far, only PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have managed to fulfil their qualification criteria for their entry into the Tokyo Olympics.

Satwiksairaj took his first dose of vaccine on the 23rd of May as stated in his official Twitter handle.

As a Prerequisite for Olympics 2021 completed my first dose of Vaccination. Can’t thank all our front line warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Whenever your turn come please don’t hesitate to get vaccine. #covishielded1stdose✅ #covidvacccine pic.twitter.com/ldv51nqv20 — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) May 23, 2021

The Telangana government has opened up vaccinations for the age group of 18 to 44 from Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 18 and above were made available in India on May 1st, but it took the Telangana government 25 days to get them started.

