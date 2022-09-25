Telangana Sports Minister Gifts Corporate Box Tickets to Injured Cricket Fans at Gymkhana 

Hyderabad: Reacting to the stampede-like situation at Gymkhana cricket ground in Secunderabad on Thursday, the Telangana state Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud warned that strict action will be taken against those who were responsible for the chaos. It may be noted here that seven persons were injured in the chaos that ensued.

The minister said the incident is being investigated and the culprits will not be spared. He visited the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal area of Hyderabad along with the sports fans who were injured during the sale of tickets for the upcoming India-Australia T20I match at Gymkhana cricket ground.

Accompanied the injured people to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal to watch T20 cricket match between India and Australia. #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUST20I pic.twitter.com/ltN2VYU5Yg — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) September 25, 2022

Srinivas Goud has gifted the corporate box tickets to the injured fans to watch Sunday’s cricket match at the Uppal cricket stadium for free. The minister also lauded the police woman Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad.

Also lauded the timely assistance of constable Naveena who revived fainted Ranjitha through CPR at Gymkhana Ground & recommended HYD CP CV Anand Garu for her higher promotion & Constable Vimala for cash reward. #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUST20I pic.twitter.com/LxVG9Y0oKy — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) September 25, 2022

Sports Minister said that he has also written a letter to the DGP to give her a promotion on behalf of the Sports department and give a hike in her salary.

To ease the travel needs of cricket fans, the TSRTC has arranged special buses from several parts of the city to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal.

“Is it necessary to take your own car and wait in the parking lot for hours to watch cricket? Enjoy your cricket. It’s our responsibility to get you home,” the Managing Director of the state RTC tweeted.