Telangana: Speeding Car Hit Harvester, 2 Die In Karimnagar

A speeding car hit a harvester and two persons died on the spot. The incident took place near Rukmapur of Choppadandi Mandal on Monday morning. According to the reports, a speeding car hit a harvester and the two persons who were travelling in the car died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Akshay and Shiva from the Choppadandi Mandal. The person who was injured was shifted to Karimnagar hospital for treatment. The dead bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

