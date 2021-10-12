Telangana: Special Trains For Dasara, Here Is The List

South Central Railway deployed special trains during the festive season, Dasara. Considering the Dasara festival rush, SCR CPRO Ch Rakesh in a statement said that SCR will run a couple of special trains to ferry passengers from Hyderabad to other places in two Telugu states. These services include Secunderabad-Narsapur depart at 22.55 hours on October 14, Secunderabad-Kakinada Town at 20 hours on October 14, Narsapur- Secunderabad at 18 hours on October 17, and Kakinada Town-Secunderabad at 20.45 hours on October 17.

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special (08579/08580) will leave Visakhapatnam at 7 pm on October 13, 20, and 27 and would reach Secunderabad at 7 am the next day. The same train would leave Secunderabad at 7.40 pm on October 14, 21, and 28 and will reach Visakhapatnam at 6.40 am the next day.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special Train No. 08585/08586 will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 pm on August 19 and 26 and reach Secunderabad at 7.10 am the next day. The train will leave Secunderabad at 9.05 pm on October 20 and 27 and reach Visakhapatnam at 9.50 am the next day.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is also operating more buses for the Dasara festival. TSRTC also announced that it is not collecting extra charges for special buses being operated for the Dasara festival.

