Telangana: Special Cell to Tackle Drug Menace

The Telangana Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed officials to take strict action against the use of narcotic drugs and to ensure that narcotic drugs are totally eliminated from the state. KCR has decided to hold a conference meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on January 28 to take up measures and action to control and eliminate the usage of narcotic drugs in the state.

The conference will be headed by CM KCR Home Minister, Excise Minister, CS, DGP, DGs, all-district SPs, Commissioners, DCPs, and the state Excise departments SPs, and other officers concerned will participate.

The conference will focus on the steps that must be taken and the rules that must be followed to reduce the misuse of a narcotic drugs. The Police and Excise departments will be placed on high alert. KCR held a review a review meeting on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan with Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar, DGP Sri Mahender Reddy, and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sri CV Anand and discussed to control narcotic drug abuse. Higher-level officials from the CMO and others also attended the review meeting.

Addressing the meeting, KCR said a culprit who get arrested in drug cases should be punished even if they are high profile. The CM directed the DGP to create a 1000-member Narcotic and Organized Crime Control Cell (Counter Intelligence Cell) in the police department. The Special Cell would report to the DGP and would be charged with taking strict steps to regulate and eliminate narcotic drug addiction as well as organized crime.