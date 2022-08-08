HYDERABAD: Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy accepting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy's resignation, has paved way for a by-election in Munugode constituency of Nalgonda district of Telangana.

Rajagopal Reddy submitted his resignation to the Speaker on Monday and was accepted immediately. He is also said to have sought the appointment of Governor Dr. Tamilsai Soundararajan and is likely to meet her today.

Speaking to the media, Rajagopal Reddy said that he resigned to ensure the development of the Munugode constituency.

The former Congress MLA is slated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 21 in the presence of Amit Shah. It is most likely that Komatireddy Rajagopal will be named the BJP candidate for the Munugode constituency by-polls on the same day.

As per Election rules, a by-election must be conducted within six months after the resignation letter of an MLA is accepted.

