Telangana: Sircilla Weavers Go On Strike

Telangana Sircilla power loom owners (asamulu) went on a strike for the last four days. They said that there is no increase in the wage rate for the last five years and no subsidy on the fibre and dobbies. The power loom owners said that there is a financial burden on them because there is an increase in the fibre prices and on the other hand, the number of designs for Bathukamma sarees also increased. They were unable to bear the extra financial burden and as a result, the asamulu were not in a position to increase the wages for the workers. They also said that there is no comparison between the production of sarees and the TSCO estimates.

Telangana government is putting all its efforts for the welfare of handloom weavers. The government has introduced the Chenetha Mitra scheme and other schemes. KTR in a meeting said that the weavers have been receiving a 50 percent subsidy on equipment and raw materials required for their work. The government has been taking a comprehensive approach to promoting handlooms in the state, by adding handlooms onto e-Golkonda, an e-commerce platform for Telangana handicrafts.

