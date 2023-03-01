Telangana: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy to Open India’s biggest Agri show KISAN in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is getting ready to witness KISAN Agri Show, one of the largest agriculture exhibition in India will start on 3rd March and will continue till 5th March at Hitex. KISAN Agri Show 2023, is going to be the 32nd Agri exhibition in the series. The exhibition entry will be open from morning 10 AM to evening 5 PM. The show will be inaugurated by the Honorable Agriculture Minister of Telangana Shri. Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

The past series of exhibitions received tremendous response and were very beneficial and useful for investors as well as farmers across the country. This year's KISAN Agri show will have more than 150 exhibitors and is expected to have more than 30,000 visitors from all across Telangana and neighboring states.

The exhibition is spread over 10,000 sq.m of area and will connect 160+ companies in three days. The latest products and innovative concepts in agriculture will be displayed here. KISAN has been receiving support and participation from leading agricultural institutions.

SPARK, a special arena for Agri Startups is planned to present Advance technologies and innovative ideas. The penetration of mobile phones and Digital India Initiatives are empowering farmers. SPARK Pavilion of Agri Startups will be a major attraction at KISAN FAIR. Over 20 Agri Startups will present their new technologies and concepts here.

Gnana Kendram is a cluster of stands from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agriculture University and ICAR institutions. Here farmers will get information and knowledge about new technologies and innovations appropriate for Telangana Farmers.

KISAN exhibition will focus on Agri Input, Water Management, Tools & Implements, seeds & planting material to help farmers locate things of their interest. Open Arena will display large farm machinery & implements. Farmers will see many innovative farm technologies especially evolved for Indian agro-climatic conditions.