Telangana: Siddipet, Peddapalli Bag World Toilet Day Award

Telangana state has bagged two awards under Swachh Bharat Mission. The Ministry of Union of Jal Shakthi, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation selected 20 districts across the country. Amongst the 20 districts, Siddipet and Peddapalli of Telangana won ‘World Toilet Day’ award. The two districts have been selected for the award in the recognition of their work in dry and waste management Sharamadan conducted under Swachh Bharat Mission. The award will be presented by Union Minister for Jala Shakthi Gajendra Singh to mark the World Toilet Day on November 19.

Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation has announced Swachh Bharat World Toilet Day Contest for districts and States. The purpose of the contest is to encourage all districts in India to focus on Open Defecation Free (ODF) Sustainability. As per the advisory issued by the Ministry. Top 10 District Collectors, top 3 State Mission Directors and State Secretary in-charge of Sanitation will be recognised and awarded by the Swachh Bharat Mission.