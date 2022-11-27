Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday has announced that Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) for the ongoing recruitment process of 2022 will be conducted from 8 th December, 2022 onwards at 11 Venues located in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Siddipet.

This process is likely to be completed within a period of 23-25 working days, by the first week of January 2022, the statement from the recruitment board said.

Candidates can download the hall tickets from November 29 by logging into their respective user accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials.

Process of Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test

The Sequence of PMT / PET shall be as follows –

i) 1600 metres Run for Men Candidates / 800 metres Run for Women Candidates ii) Height Measurement of Candidates who qualify in the above Run event iii) Long Jump and Shot Put for Candidates who qualify in the Height Measurement.

Also Read: Telangana Group 4 Notification: Check How Many Vacant Posts in Which Dept