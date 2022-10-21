Telangana: SI, Constable Preliminary Exam Results Released
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the results of Sub Inspector (SI) and Police Constable preliminary written test on Friday. Candidates can visit the official website https://www.tslprb.in/ to check their results.
List of Candidates who qualified for the next stage of examination i.e., Physical Measurement Test / Physical Efficiency Test (PMT / PET) and the list of candidates who did not Qualify, are being hosted on our website tonight (21st October) onwards, said a press release from the recruitment board.