Telangana SI and Constable Final Exam Dates Announced; Check Here
Jan 01, 2023, 12:45 IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday released the final written examination dates for the posts of Police Constables and Sub Inspectors.
The candidates who cleared physical efficiency test can appear the final written exam.
The physical efficiency test for the candidates will be completed by January 3. The candidates can check the final examination dates here.
