Telangana To Shut Schools Over Rising COVID Cases

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon take a decision on whether to shut down schools across the state for the second time in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said on Wednesday.

Telangana reported at least 140 cases in two schools, so the decision on shutting down these institutions needs to be taken.

The Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Mancherial was turned into a COVID-19 cluster with a total of 56 cases reported there. The district health officials tested 174 students and parents at the school on Tuesday after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a similar case, Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School in Balanagar earlier reported 38 positive cases on Tuesday. Over 140 students and teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last couple of days in Telangana.

Responding to the COVID-19 points raised by some members in the Assembly on Wednesday, CM KCR said that the State government is on high alert. He further shared that he reviewed the situation, especially in Mancherial and the adjacent districts.

Authorities recently had re-opened schools for Class 6 through 10, but with the spike in coronavirus cases, the Government is planning to close the schools for students till Class 8. The announcement regarding the decision will be given in a couple of days.