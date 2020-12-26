After the resignation of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, many top leaders are vying for the post. Many names of Congress leaders came into picture. It is said that Revanth Reddy and Venkata Reddy are in New Delhi and are trying hard to appease the high command. Now, sources said that the high command was keen on finalising Shabbir Ali as the new TPCC Chief.

Shabbir Ali started his career as a student leader in the Kamareddy Degree College as Youth Congress leader. He became MLA at a very young age. He served as the Minister of Minority Welfare and Information. In 2004, Shabbir won from the seat during the YS Rajashekar Reddy regime (2004 to 2009) and was the Minister for Power. He lost the 2014 and 2018 elections. He is recognized as one of the important leaders in the State Congress‌ Party. He is currently a member of the Coordinating Committee of the State Congress Party. Shabbir Ali has close ties with top leaders in the Congress party. In Kamareddy district, he is one of the key leaders and was a very loyal party leader.

Though AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore has already completed consultations with the top leaders in the state, the high command is likely to take a decision by the end of this month. month-end.