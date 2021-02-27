Telangana: Seven Maoists Held In Mulugu, Explosives Seized

Mulugu: Seven militia members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), who were allegedly involved in 18 cases, were arrested in the Mulugu district and seized explosive material from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Security forces seized a huge quantity of explosives from Maoist militia committee members in the forest. They also arrested a CPI (ML) Maoist militia commander, deputy commander, and five members during the combing operation in Mulugu District on Tuesday, 23rd February.

Police combed the Pamunuru Forest area on Monday and found gunmen planting explosives with the intent to kill police. After seeing the team, they tried to escape, but the police arrested seven of them, Mulugu district superintendent of police Sangram Singh Patil said.

Upon interrogation, they revealed that they have been working as militia members for the CPI (Maoist) party for the past few years, the SP said.

They assisted the Naxals in their activities by providing food and shelter and informing them about the police movement in the area. They were trained by the Naxals on how to handle and plant landmines and nails to kill police personnel. They also regularly provided explosive materials and nails, police said.

As a result, they have planted landmines in several areas near their towns and in deep forest areas to target police personnel and stop their movement, sources said.

According to the instructions of senior leaders of the Telangana State Committee of the CPI (Maoist) party, militia members will gather in Pamunuru forests to plant landmines to kill police teams when they are captured, police said.

Police seized nine crude land mines in addition to detonators, electrical wires, batteries, and other objects from two locations.