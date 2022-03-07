Telangana To Set Up Govt Medical Colleges In All Districts

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23. The government of Telangana always wanted to provide multi-specialty hospital treatment to the poor people of the state. Super-specialty hospitals will be set up in Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Alwal, and Erragadda. 1,000-beds will be present in the aforementioned hospitals. 2,000 beds will be added to the existing beds in the NIMS hospital.

Only three medical colleges have been there in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. TRS after coming to power has come up with 12 new medical colleges. The number of medical colleges in the state increased to 17. In the first phase, four medical colleges each in Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet and Suryapet have been established. The colleges are also offering PG courses. Telangana government has sanctioned medical colleges to Mancheriyal, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Wanaparty, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad Kothagudem, and Sangareddy districts. In the coming two years, Telangana Chief Minister KCR has decided to set up medical colleges in all the districts.