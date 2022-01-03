Telangana Sees Steady Climb in Omicron Cases

Omicron cases in Telangana are seeing a spike each day. On Sunday, the state reported five new Omicron cases, bringing the total number of Omicron cases to 84. The new cases have been recorded from passengers who came from 'at risk’ countries. As per the director of public health reports, on Sunday five Omicron patients had been recovered. The recovery cases of Omicron bring the total to 33.

The Health Department is also waiting for the results of genome sequencing on 30 samples. According to the official, 163 passengers from "at risk" countries arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Sunday, with 14 of them testing positive for Covid. Since December 1, a total of 12,855 passengers from "at risk" countries have arrived. Meanwhile, the state recorded 274 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, which ended at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Health Department, 227 cases were recovered from Covid, bringing the total to 6,74,680. The recovery rate is now 98.85 percent.