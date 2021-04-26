Telangana Sees Record Spike in COVID Cases, Check Daily Fatalities

In the last 24 hours, Telangana state reported 6,551 coronavirus positive cases and 38 deaths in a single day pushing the total tally to 4,01,783 and the death toll to 2,042. Meanwhile, the recovery cases climbed to 3,34,144 with the recovery of 3,804 patients in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 65,597 active cases in the state.

Around 73,275 coronavirus tests have been conducted of which, the results of 6,551 are positive and the reports of 4,176 are awaited. A total of 1,25,66,674 tests have been conducted in the state since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Here is the list of positive cases reported across the state: