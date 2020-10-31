Telangana Sees Boom In Travel Industry

Telangana, the youngest state in the country and it emerged out as the 29th state six years ago. The government of Telangana is keeping all its efforts to develop in all the sectors. Telangana gradually improved in the tourism sector. Yadadri Temple is going to be a popular tourist destination and is expected to attract a large number of pilgrims not only from other states but also from other countries.

Apart from this, the largest Buddhist center in Nagarjunasagar is all set to become an international tourist destination. Various tourist places are being developed to showcase the rich cultural and historical heritage of the state. An ambitious tourism project has been proposed under the name of Hyderabad Heritage Circuit. Apart from this, the government is planning to set up Jayashankar Tribal Tourism Circuit in Bhupalpally district, Eco Tourism in Nagarkurnool district, Adilabad district. The state government has proposed to set up tribal and eco-tourism circuits in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district as well.

In 2019, more than 8.33 crore people visited the tourist places in the state according to the Telangana State Statistical Abstract report. 99.6 per cent of the visitors are domestic tourists where as 0.4 per cent are foreign tourists. Most of the foreign tourists (3.19 lakh) visited Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Vikarabad districts. 2,450 foreign tourists visited Warangal Urban district. A few foreign tourists also visited Mulugu, Mahabubnagar, Gadwala, Nagarkurnool, Jayashankar, Mancherial, Adilabad and Narayanpet districts.

Rajanna Sircilla is one of the top tourist destinations in the state in terms of attracting local and other tourists. The total number of domestic tourists was 8.30 crore, Rajanna Sircilla district having the highest number of visitors (1.68 crore tourists) and it is followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem district with 1.38 crore tourists. 1.28 crore tourists visited Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Vikarabad. Tourists in between 55 lakh and 15 lakh visited Medak, Sangareddy, Yadadri, Nirmal, Jagitial, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba, Mulugu, Warangal Urban and Khammam districts. 7.76 lakh tourists visited Adilabad district, 6.62 lakh visited Jayashankar district and 3.89 lakh visited Narayanpet district. Kamareddy district has the lowest number of 534 tourists.