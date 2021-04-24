Telangana Secretariat Restricts Entry of Visitors Over COVID Surge

With a spoke in covid cases on an unprecedented scale, the Telangana government has issued an order restricting visitors' access to the secretariat.

"Routine issue of visitors or temporary passes should be suspended," a circular issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday. Only visitors with proper permission from the officer can meet the said person, after being thoroughly tested.

The state health department has recommended precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and routine sanitization strictly.