Telangana: Second COVID-19 Wave In Hyderabad, Recovered Cops Test Positive Again

In Telangana the situation was returning to normalcy and the number of coronavirus cases have been decreased. The government is conducting the tests in a big way. People who have tested positive for coronavirus faced some problems but the mortality rate was far less in the state.

The Telangana government was on alert and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the officials to gear up to face the second wave of COVID-19. He urged the people to be cautious and suggested them to follow all the self protection guidelines.

According to the reports, eight cops including four sub-inspector (SIs) and four constables from SR Nagar police station have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Two women constables tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Now, the matter of worry is that the people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the month of June have tested positive for COVID-19 again. A few police officials who took part in the GHMC elections duty tested positive for COVID-19.

After the completion of GHMC elections, the director of public health Dr G Srinivas Rao has advised the political leaders, party workers and those who have participated in the campaigning for the GHMC elections to undergo self isolation amid fears of second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr Srinivas Rao said that, “We are no exception to the virus. Telangana has the lowest number of active cases at 9,266 and lowest mortality rate at 0.53 percent. We have the highest recovery rate of 96.03 percent. Given that the cold season will intensify and the impact of GHMC elections, have made us issue these preventive guidelines. Anyone having symptoms must get tested almost immediately.”