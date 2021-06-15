Telangana Schools To Start Online Classes From Tomorrow

Educational institutions across Telangana state have been closed ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck and a few reopened. Not only in Telangana but also in many parts of the country, schools are closed and online classes are going on for the students. Action plans have been revised; teachers and students have been adjusting to the new situation.

Following the decline of active coronavirus cases in the country during the second wave of COVID-19, educational institutions may open. However for schools, the reopening will be made voluntary and attendance will not be mandatory for the offline classes.

The state government of Telangana is planning to start classes from June 16th. Online classes will be conducted for the students of classes 8th, 9th, 10th and Inter. The government is taking all the measures to start schools from next month. Maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms will be mandatory and use of face masks, sanitisers, and frequent handwashing will be made compulsory. The Telangana government is also taking all precautions to deal with the situation, as there is a threat to children in the third wave of Covid-19.

A total of 1,511 fresh coronavirus cases and 12 deaths have been reported in Telangana on Monday, taking the tally to 6,04,880 and 3,496 respectively. Telangana reported 2,175 recoveries taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,80,923.