Telangana Schools Reopening After August 15: Know More

Telangana: Telangana's schools are expected to resume soon. Officials from the Department of Education recently presented a report to the government to this effect.

One of the most common areas where corona impact may be found is in education. Due to the pandemic, classes and examinations have been disrupted since last year.

However, as the corona effect wears off, officials around the country are attempting to restore schools. Education officials in Telangana, on the other hand, are working to reopen educational facilities here as well.

Officials from the Department of Education appear to have just presented a critical report to the government. According to the school education department's report, courses will begin in phases across the state after August 15. The report, however, appears to have been provided to the government before the last cabinet meeting. However, education sources claim that at the cabinet meeting, no decision was made on the matter.

Authorities in several states around the country intend to begin schools later this month. If classes resume in the different states, Telangana schools and colleges are expected to reopen shortly.