Telangana Schools Reopen Today: Check Time Table

The Telangana government has decided to hold online classes for the academic year 2021-22, beginning Thursday. The state government is holding online classes to ensure that students do not lose the academic year due to the corona pandemic.

The government stated that the students of Classes 3 to 10 will have digital lessons on DD Yadagiri and T-SAT Vidya channel. It is decided that revision classes of the last academic year will be taken for a month. Digital classes on T-SAT Vidya will start from 9 AM and on DD Yadagiri from 10.30 AM which will benefit more than 27 lakh students studying in government schools across the state.

In view of this, the State Education Department has issued a timetable for July 1 to 15. As per the schedule, digital lessons for regular courses will be on DD Yadagiri from 8 AM - 10.30 AM and 3 PM – 6 PM and vocational courses will be taken on T-SAT from 7 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 8.30 PM.

The attendance of teaching staff has been limited to 50 per cent as per government instructions while they should report to duty in government degree colleges. All teaching and non-teaching staff have been instructed to mark bio-metric attendance when attending college. While working from home teaching staff were asked to record online classes/lessons and submit the same to the principal.