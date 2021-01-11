Telangana Schools To Reopen From February 1: Check Which Classes

HYDERABAD: Schools in Telangana are all set to Reopen from February 1. In a high level meeting chaired by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, it was decided that all classes above IX will start in the first week of next month.

CM KCR held a meeting with officials from the education department, ministers and collectors at the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad to discuss about the reopening of schools in Telangana. During the meeting, KCR is said to have directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of classes from February 1 across the state.

Arrangements are also being made to give COVID vaccine shots to residents of the state on priority basis beginning with frontline health workers. KCR also asked officials to sort out all the issues related to the revenue department and also complete setting up of the Dharani portal in a week's time.

Restoration of forests must be high on priority too, KCR told officials. He also asked for all the pending promotions to be finished soon and fill up vacant positions at the earliest.

