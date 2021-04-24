Telangana Schools Likely To Prepone Summer Holidays

All Telangana schools are expected to close on April 26. The State Government is scheduled to make a decision to this effect on Saturday.

As per reports, after hearing from teachers and private school administrators, the Telangana government has decided to close schools probably from April 26 instead of the earlier said May 26, which was supposed to be the last working day according to the academic calendar.

By that time, the Class X exams had to be finished as well. However, with the State government canceling the SSC board exams, there should no problem in declaring summer holidays a month in advance.

Teachers' union has told the government that teachers who went to schools to take online courses were still testing positive for corona and that schools should be closed right away.

After the government promoted students to higher classes, students in government schools are not showing interest in attending online classes. In this situation, senior education officials asked the government to declare summer holidays from April 26.