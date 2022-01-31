Telangana Schools, Colleges To Reopen From Feb 1

The Telangana government has decided to reopen all the educational institutions from February 1. State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials to reopen schools and colleges by following COVID-19 protocol.

Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) and other teachers' organizations appealed to the government to extend the academic year from 24 April to 30 May. "We thank the government for reopening schools for all the classes and colleges, but we need time to complete the portion in schools. It is our humble request to the government to extend the academic year till May 30 2022 for schools," said Y. Shekhar Rao, TRSMA state president.

It is all known knowledge that the Telangana state government also extended the Sankranti festival holidays from January 16 to 30. Some of the educational institutions in Telangana said that the students should attend physical classes from Feb 1 whereas some of the schools have decided to continue with online classes till Feb 10. Few other schools have decided to continue with physical classes from 8 am to 1 pm.

