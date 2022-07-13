Telangana: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut as Rain Holidays Extended

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall forecast across the state for the next three days, the Telangana government on Wednesday extended holidays for all educational institutions including colleges and schools till July 16. The schools and colleges will reopen on July 18, Monday.

Rain has been lashing the state for the past few days. The Northern Telangana districts are facing the brunt of the rains.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for the next three days across the state. According to the IMD forecast, the isolated places in Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad districts will receive heavy rainfall.

Jainoor area in Asifabad district received 39 cm of rainfall followed by Karemeri with 38 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Holidays in educational institutions across #Telangana are extended upto July 16 in view of incessant rains lashing the state for the past one week pic.twitter.com/l8I5fyLXb7 — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) July 13, 2022

Also Read: No Respite from Rains for Northern Telangana, IMD Issues Red Alert for Next 3 Days