Jan 16, 2022, 10:55 IST
Telangana Schools, Colleges closed further till January 30, KCR Cabinet Meeting on Monday - Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: Telangana government on Sunday, has decided to extend the  Sankranthi holidays to Janaury 30 for all educational institutions due to the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the State.  The holidays were initially declared till January 16  and the opening of educational institutions after Sankranti was however doubtful considering the rise in cases.

The government has decided to extend COVID-19 curbs and all educational institutions have been closed till January 30, 2022, keeping in mind the safety of students.  The news of the extension of the holidays was announced by the Telangana CMO after directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). 

Though other educational institutions are yet to give any clarity about the online classes, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has instructed all colleges to hold online classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

"All UG/PG courses (BTech, BPharm first and second years, MTech/MPharm, first and second years, MBA/MCA first and second year, PharmD first to five year, PharmD first and second years classes to be conducted in online mode," read circular issued by Manzoor Hussain, JNTUH registrar to all the affiliated and constituent colleges. Mid-exams scheduled for PharmD second year from January 17 to January 22 may be conducted during the second spell of instructions as per the convenience of colleges.

Meanwhile, the CMO has also announced that the KCR will hold a Cabinet Meeting at 2 PM at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday to discuss the COVID situations and other issues with the ministers.

