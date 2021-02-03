Telangana Schools Charging Corona Fee: What Does It Mean?

After a very long gap, schools and colleges in Telangana have been reopened on Monday. The classes for 9th and 10th grade have been started. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the private schools conducted online classes for all the students. Now, the news is that some of the private schools have changed the fee structure and are trying to collect more fees in the name of 'Corona Fees'.

It is said that the authorities of schools are going to charge money for keeping the surroundings clean and tidy in the view of coronavirus. According to the reports, the management of the schools are planning to collect Rs. 100 to Rs.300 from single student and there will be a variation in this fee depending upon the school. Some international schools are going to charge more for the maintenance. It seems that the school authorities might have decided to collect the fees for the maintenance from the students as they wanted to reduce their financial burden. Now what does it mean? Already the private schools have been charging more and now the corona fees is going to add to it. The government has to take strict action against the private school authorities who are charging unnecessary fees.

It is all known knowledge that the government has imposed some restrictions regarding the re-opening of schools. It is said that there should be only 20 students in each class and teachers should take consent letter from parents with respect to sending of their children to the schools. Social distancing should be maintained and face mask is mandatory. The school authorities should keep sanitisers every where. However, a few days ago, Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy clarified that students can either attend online classes or can go to schools.