Telangana Schools And Colleges To Open From July 1

Schools and colleges have been shut ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country. The state cabinet which met on Saturday decided to lift the ongoing lockdown completely on June 20th. The cabinet also directed the Education department to start all the educational institutions from July 1st.

జూన్ 19 వరకు అమల్లో వున్న లాక్ డౌన్ ను రేపటినుంచి (జూన్ 20 నుంచి) సంపూర్ణంగా ఎత్తివేయాలని కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. కాగా అన్ని కేటగిరీల విద్యా సంస్థలను పూర్తి స్థాయి సన్నద్ధతతో జూలై 1 నుంచి ప్రారంభించాలని కేబినెట్ విద్యాశాఖను ఆదేశించింది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 19, 2021

After reviewing the complete situation in the state, the cabinet decided to lift the lockdown. The number of coronavirus cases decreased and the situation in the state is completely under control, so, the state cabinet has instructed all the officials to lift all the restrictions that were in place during the lockdown. But a reminder to all that people should continue to follow the COVID-19 protocol and wear a mask without fail.

In Telangana, on Friday, a total of 1,417 new coronavirus cases were reported. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in the state after 1,897 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.