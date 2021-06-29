Telangana Schools and Colleges To Continue Online Classes From July 1

The Telangana government has decided to continue online classes for students in the state rather than reopen schools and colleges on July 1. On Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao informed me that online classes for students from KG to PG should, said the education minister. The reopening date of schools and colleges has not been announced yet.

The Telangana State Education Minister, P. Sabita Indra Reddy, said that online classes would resume for the time being in view of the pandemic. Students from primary to the post-graduate levels would continue to take classes online. Sabita Indra Reddy has also urged that the private schools collect monthly fee as per the earlier order so as to not burden parents.

On Monday, the state released its Class 12 or TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021. The Board of Intermediate Education declared all 4.7 lakh students who had registered as pass. According to the notice, admission to degree colleges or DOST will begin soon. On dost.cgg.gov.in, online registration will begin in due course.