Telangana Schools and College Reopening, Here's The Latest Update

Due to a surge in COVID 19 cases across the state, the Telangana High Court has instructed the educational institutions to conduct online classes till the pandemic situation is under control in the state. On February 1, all education institutions reopened in the state. The court has directed all the institutions to conduct online classes along with physical classes for students who prefer classes invirtual mode because of the pandemic situation. The court gave the directions while hearing a petition on COVID situation in the state. The Telangana government reopened schools and colleges for physical classes on February 1. The Telangana government had earlier extended Sankranti holidays for 23 days considering the COVID situation in the state. Anyway, a majority of the schools and colleges did not reopen for physical classes and continuing online classes as several students and teachers are down with Covid symptoms. The attendance for the schools that got reopened is poor as the state continues to report a large number of Covid cases. Even attendance in government-run institutions has remained around 42 percent. Meanwhile, the High Court has ordered the authorities to ensure that Covid laws be strictly enforced in crowded areas of Hyderabad. It instructed the government to ensure that all bar and restaurant customers follow the rules. For the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara in Medaram, the court directed the government to take efforts to implement Covid guidelines. Similarly, during the 'Samatha Murthy Sahasrabdhi' festivities on the outskirts of Hyderabad, it gave instructions for implementing Covid limits.