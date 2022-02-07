Telangana School Students Can Access Study Materials on Phone Via QR Codes

Beginning next academic year, primary school students will be able to access self-learn courses by scanning Quick Response (QR) codes on textbooks using smartphones. Each QR code contains one or more videos/visuals that will assist students in properly understanding the idea in the specific subject as well as achieving targeted learning goals.

The School Education Department has agreed to publish these QR codes on all textbooks for Classes I to V. The codes may be scanned on an Android phone or tablet to access related material on the Diksha app/web portal. As a result, the School Education Department's State Council of Educational Research and Training is planning and developing interactive and self-learning content. "Content designing and development has begun, and all basic textbooks will include QR codes starting next academic year," a SCERT official stated.

Each textbook includes two codes, one on the front and one on the back. Apart from that, each lesson will include two codes that will direct students to specific content as well as practise sheets for assessment. These codes were launched for four textbooks of class 8. This program was expanded to 12 non-language textbooks in Classes VIII and IX during the school year 2020-21. The codes were also introduced for all textbooks in Classes VI to X in the academic year 2021-22.

Students from high schools have responded positively to the facility. During the school year 2020-21, there were a total of 4,29,405 QR code scans, 7,467 content downloads, and 5,32,978 content played for 21,132 hours, as per the SCERT data. "Because schools were closed due to the Covid-19 epidemic in 2021-22, a substantial number of high school students employed these QR codes for self-learning. Students may learn at their own pace," an official stated.