Telangana state government is planning to reopen the educational institutions after Sankranti holidays. Telangana CM KCR conducted a meeting with the higher officials of the education department. Here are the COVID 19 safety measures that students, teachers and other staff should follow.

Students should be asked to keep washing their hands with water.

Students should wear facemasks and they can't enter the building without a face mask.

Body temperature should be checked.

Students with symptoms of cold, cough should be given leave.

Close contact should be avoided and social distancing should be maintained.

Hand sanitizer should be installed at the entrance of the school. Elevators and classrooms should be properly sanitized. No close group discussion.

The ministry of health and family welfare has already released an SOP that includes

Physical distance of at least 6 feet has to be maintained.

Face covers or masks are compulsory.

Frequent hand washing (for at least 40-60 seconds) with soap, even though the hands are not clearly dirty.

The use of hand sanitizers(for at least 20 seconds) should be done wherever feasible.

Strict practise of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing with either a handkerchief or tissue.

Spitting is prohibited.

Prior to the resumption of operations, all teaching and demonstration work areas, etc., including laboratories, shall be sanitised with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, with special attention to the regularly touched surfaces.

Before the service is resumed, schools which have been used as quarantine centres should be thoroughly sanitized and deeply washed.

