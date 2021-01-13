Telangana School Reopening: Education Department Releases New Rules
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that all the schools in the state will reopen from February 1 for students of classes 9 to 12. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools have been shut from the last 10 months.
The Chief Minister instructed all the officials to take necessary changes and precautions. A nine-member District Level Education Monitoring Committee (DLEMC) will be formed and it is going to be chaired by District Collector in each of the 33 districts. The committe should prepare an action plan before January 18th. According to the new guidelines by the Education Department, all the schools and colleges should be sanitised before January 20.
Here are the guidelines:
- No detention of students of classes I to VIII.
- Tenth Class exam schedule will be declared later.
- Junior colleges having strength of more than 300 students will run in two shifts.
- If there are students below 300, then the colleges can run from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.
- Intermediate Second Year classes should be conducted from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm whereas Intermediate First Year classes should be conducted from 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
- For students who are willing to attend conventional classes, a written consent from the parents is compulsory.
- Every child, who wishes to write exam can appear for it without worrying about the attendance.
- Every school will also have two isolation rooms, in case of any suspected case and emergencies.
- For hosteller, temporary, make-shift partitions must be arranged to ensure social distancing among inmates.
- Midday meals will be served.