Telangana School Reopening: Education Department Releases New Rules

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that all the schools in the state will reopen from February 1 for students of classes 9 to 12. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools have been shut from the last 10 months.

The Chief Minister instructed all the officials to take necessary changes and precautions. A nine-member District Level Education Monitoring Committee (DLEMC) will be formed and it is going to be chaired by District Collector in each of the 33 districts. The committe should prepare an action plan before January 18th. According to the new guidelines by the Education Department, all the schools and colleges should be sanitised before January 20.

Here are the guidelines: