Telangana Schemes Should Be Implemented At National Level: KTR

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said the schemes and policies that are being implemented in the state can be implemented at the national level as well. He further stated that "Telangana Model of Development can be replicated across India for sure".

KTR at the Harvard India Conference 2022 held virtually on the theme "Turbocharging India @ 2030" shared his thoughts on Telangana’s effective policy design and implementation, IT-driven growth, EoDB measures, women-centric business incubators, and the developmental vision for 2030.

The conference, in its 19th edition this year, has a legacy of hosting conversations with India’s leading politicians, business leaders, government officials, academics, artists, athletes, philanthropists for meaningful dialogue on India’s path to global recognition.

KTR stated that, "Schemes and policies being executed in the State have to be implemented across the country to expedite development. By 2030, I want to witness an India that leads the world in almost every field. I strongly believe that cues for Turbocharging India@ 2030, can be taken from Turbocharged Telangana since 2014."

He asserted that Telangana has been witnessing progress in many fields under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The government of Telangana is laying its focus on development and welfare measures and the welfare schemes of Telangana were being emulated by other States as well.

He quoted, "The cabins of USA President’s ‘Marine One helicopters are made in Hyderabad by Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Systems, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Sikorsky."

He added, "I take immense pride in saying that Hyderabad is the vaccine capital of the world."

KTR said, "A whopping 141 lakh tonnes of paddy had been procured in Telangana Kharif season (2020-21) which is the second-highest share in paddy procurement in the country."

Also Read: ​GHMC to Develop And Modernize Crematoriums